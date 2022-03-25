Show You Care
Gusts Above 30 mph to Start the Weekend
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winds of Friday stick with us for the start of the weekend. Gusts will top 30 mph on Saturday staying from the northwest. Sunshine remains in the sky this weekend with a cooler than normal trend. Highs stay in the 40s with lows in the teens. Rain chances once again increase for the middle of next week with Tue, Wed, Thu looking like the days to watch. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

