CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winds of Friday stick with us for the start of the weekend. Gusts will top 30 mph on Saturday staying from the northwest. Sunshine remains in the sky this weekend with a cooler than normal trend. Highs stay in the 40s with lows in the teens. Rain chances once again increase for the middle of next week with Tue, Wed, Thu looking like the days to watch. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

