Very windy conditions develop today, gusts of 50+ possible this afternoon

Plan on a windy one today! A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind is the big weather story today and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area. This is all due to a cold front blowing through, leading to rapidly increasing winds later this morning through the afternoon. Winds will likely be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts of 50+ common. As this cold front passes by, there is also a low chance of a light rain or snow shower, but this appears very isolated at this time. The final weekend of March will be cold, with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be between 0 and 10! Look for another chance of showers going into next week, probably in the Tuesday and Wednesday time period. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

