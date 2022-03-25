Third party report highlights strengths and areas of improvement for Linn County Public Health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County hired Coll Consulting to review its response to the Pandemic - looking for strengths and weaknesses.

One weakness it identifies is communication from the state on case numbers, testing and vaccine availability.

Linn County Public Health Director Dr. Pramod Dwivedi says a lot of the strengths listed on this report had to do with their relationship with community health partners that proved to be critical during the pandemic. He also noted their prompt decision to follow CDC guidelines early on and throughout the pandemic as a strength.

But the report identified poor communication with state health leaders that often left county health departments in awkward positions. That’s an area Linn County hopes to improve.

“That can have regular communication and coordination to evaluate Linn County Public Health to establish and coordinate a meaningful dialogue going forward,” said Dr. Dwivedi.

The Governor’s Office told the Gazette it gave clear and direct communication through out the Pandemic adding that controlling information with critical to stop the spread of false information from trusted sources.

The report, and the improvements that are suggested, covers the 16-month period between the early cases of COVID in the country, to when vaccines became more readily available.

