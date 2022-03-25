Show You Care
Teen injured in fatal drive-by shooting returns home

An 18-year-old girl who was shot in the head in a deadly drive-by shooting outside her high school is back home.
By WOI
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - An 18-year-old girl who was shot in the head in a deadly drive-by shooting outside her high school is back home.

Kemery Ortega is one of two students who survived the shooting outside East High school in Des Moines on March 7.

Doctors released her from the hospital on Tuesday. Since then, she’s been in rehabilitation at a facility in Johnston.

For the first time since the shooting, doctors allowed her to go home on Thursday.

Ortega and her mother say the recovery has been a smooth process. And is moving along faster than they expected.

“I remember everything from the moment I got out of my friend’s car to go into my other friend’s car,” Ortega said. “And then I saw my friend crouch. And since I saw him crouch, I’m like, something’s gonna happen. And I think that’s where I got hit. And that’s where I blacked out.”

The shooting killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez. He was not a student at East High. Police say he was the target of the shooting. The other victim, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, is also recovering.

Six suspects were arrested.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

