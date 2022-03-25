Show You Care
Sen. Grassley says Iowa should accept Ukrainian refugees

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley(WGEM)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday it was announced the U.S. will be accepting up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. The US will also be donating a billion dollars to help European countries facing a humanitarian crisis. So far more than 3 million Ukrainians have left their homes due to the ongoing violence.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R) says Iowa should accept refugees.

“They should and they will. And we have quite a reputation on accepting refugees,” said Sen. Grassley. "

Sen. Grassley says he believes Iowa will be able to provide Ukrainians with great employment opportunities as well.

“Iowa is a great place to live and has a lot of jobs. Yeah, we, we think there’ll be plenty of work for them,” said Sen. Grassley. “My bet is that these immigrants will bring a good work ethic with them,”.

It is not known where in the U.S. Ukrainian refugees will go at this time.

