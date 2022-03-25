Show You Care
Road rage incident prompts Cedar Rapids police to share tips for dealing with angry drivers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mother took to Facebook to describe an encounter her daughter had with an enraged driver.

In the post, the woman alleged that her young daughter was followed for 13 miles by a man as he swerved and cut off traffic to keep up with her, “road raging when she turned at a stop sign in Marion.”

The girl then reportedly called the non-emergency police line and several squad cars responded. The exact location that this happened has not been released. The post continued on, saying the man was then escorted home.

Lieutenant Robert Collins of the Cedar Rapids Police Department was among the officers that responded. He says there are a few things to do if in a situation that seems unsafe.

“If it appears you’re being followed you’re going to want to try to get the license plate number and a good description of the driver of the vehicle,” Lt Collins said. “You’re going to want to get a good description of the vehicle itself. If you really feel that you’re in an unsafe situation, just call the police. Give us your location, start trying to drive to more populated areas.”

He says the department receives calls every day for aggressive drivers, but not necessarily like this one.

