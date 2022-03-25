Show You Care
Relatives say Waterloo fatal shooting happened over $40 debt

Relatives say a fatal shooting this week in Waterloo happened because of a $40 debt.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Relatives say a fatal shooting this week in Waterloo happened because of a $40 debt.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the shooting happened Tuesday morning at Dorray Cooper’s apartment on the 600 block of West Second Street.

Police said he shot LaVance Cooper, who died at the hospital.

Loved ones told the Courier the two men were second cousins, and they had gotten into an argument over money LaVance owed Dorray.

Prosecutors charged Dorray with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $500,000 dollars.

