Relatives say Waterloo fatal shooting happened over $40 debt

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Relatives say a fatal shooting this week in Waterloo happened because of a $40 debt.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the shooting happened Tuesday morning at Dorray Cooper’s apartment on the 600 block of West Second Street.

Police said he shot LaVance Cooper, who died at the hospital.

Loved ones told the Courier the two men were second cousins, and they had gotten into an argument over money LaVance owed Dorray.

Prosecutors charged Dorray with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $500,000 dollars.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.