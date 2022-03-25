No. 3 Iowa State women not underestimating their opponent, 10-seed Creighton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Only two wins away from the Final Four, the Iowa State Cyclones are taking it one game at a time.

Tenth-seeded Creighton has shocked the women’s basketball world with two upsets, one over Colorado and another over Iowa. Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly has coached the Cyclones in 20 NCAA Tournaments. He said he doesn’t care which team has the higher seed.

“The number next to your name is all about the color jersey that you wear, it has nothing to do with who’s good and who’s not good,” Fennelly said at his media availability. “The ‘3′ means we wear white the ‘10 means they wear blue, after that it doesn’t really matter to me.”

Sophomore Emily Ryan shared similar sentiments to her head coach.

“They’re an incredibly talented team. Anyone who makes the tournament in the first place is gonna be really, really good,” said Ryan, a first time all-conference performer. “They’re a great opponent, we’re gonna have to play really well to beat them.”

The game is set for 8:30 CT and will air on ESPN2.

