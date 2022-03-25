Local service reacts to bill that could increase at-home caregivers’ wage from $13 to $16 per hour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill was introduced Wednesday in the Iowa House sets aside more than $14 million to boost pay for at-home caregivers. But it’s only for those who work with Medicaid.

Stephanie Humphries, who is the owner of Right at Home, a locally owned and operate home care business says this permanent raise in pay would be a step in the right direction. She says that’s just one factor in helping make wages competitive to attract and retain workers.

According to her, things like affording transportation, childcare, and every day expenses that surround the profession need to factor in, too.

“And so it’s just looking at all of that information and looking at what we can do as a local business to entice people to want to work with us, but stay with us as well,” said Humphries.

There are other limits on the proposal. It’s only for at-home or small group care - not nursing homes or larger institutions, and it only applies to companies that work with Medicaid patients.

According to Iowa Human Services, the average pay for direct-care workers is about $13 per hour. These extra funds would raise that to $16 per hour.

