Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without a pulse early Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center identified the inmate that died on Thursday as 31-year-old Malorie Hults, of Cedar Rapids.

Hults had reportedly been booked into the correctional center at around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said she had been arrested and charged with assault domestic abuse with injury without intent.

Staff at the correctional center said Hults had been checked on at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The correctional officer had reportedly gone to perform routine cell checks when the inmate was found lying on the floor, pulseless and breathless, just after 2 a.m.

Staff began CPR and connected her to an AED. Paramedics also provided medical support.

The inmate was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she was pronounced dead.

Hults’ body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

An investigation remains ongoing.

