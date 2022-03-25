Show You Care
IRS has $1.5 billion in refunds for those who have not filed a 2018 federal income tax return; April deadline approaches

The IRS estimates 14,843 Iowans need to file their 2018 federal income tax return
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The Internal Revenue Service says that unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an approximate 1.5 million taxpayers who did not file their 2018 federal income tax return.

The IRS estimates the midpoint for the potential refunds for 2018 to be $813.

“The IRS wants to help people who are due refunds but haven’t filed their 2018 tax returns yet,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “But people need to act quickly. By law, there’s only a three-year window to claim these refunds, which closes with this year’s April tax deadline. We want to help people get these refunds, but they need to file a 2018 tax return before this critical deadline.”

For 2018 tax returns, the window closes specifically on April 18th, 2022, for Iowans. Taxpayers living in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19th, 2022. The law requires taxpayers to properly address, mail, and ensure the tax return is postmarked by that date.

The IRS estimates 14,843 Iowans need to file their 2018 federal income tax return, and that there is approximately $14,255,896 in potential dollars waiting for those individuals to be refunded to,

