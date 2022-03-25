Iowa State’s Conditt returns home to Chicago for Sweet 16 meeting with Miami

CHICAGO, Ill. (KCRG) - There’s no question that the United Center is home to some of the best ball players of all time. Although he’s a Chicago native, this will mark Iowa State senior George Conditt’s first time playing inside the arena.

You could see it in his face when the Cyclones hit the floor for their first practice ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup with Miami, that Conditt was taking it all in. H said he’s had a lot of ticket requests and is expecting a decent home town crowd. His homecoming is similar to what Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger had about a week ago when the Cyclones began their NCAA Tournament run in Otzelberger’s home town of Milwaukee.

“Growing up there, going to Bulls games when I was young, watching Derrick Rose, watching a young Jimmy Butler, Luol Deng, Joakim Noah, watching all that group of guys, it was fun. Just being in that atmosphere was amazing, but it won’t be a Bulls court. It will be an aNCAA court and I’ll be excited for that,” said Conditt.

“It’s an exciting feeling for George having been in the program. This being his fourth year, his senior year, probably means even that much more to him to be able to come home in this situation, so we’re excited for him,” said head coach T.J. Otzelberger. “I’m sure he’s play with a little bit more of a chip on his shoulder and that extra sense of pride and passion to do it in front of his family and his hometown.”

Playing with a chip on their shoulder seems to bode well for this team who hasn’t dropped a game all season to a nonconference opponent. They’re looking to keep that perfect record in tact Friday against the Hurricanes. Tip off is set for 9 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.