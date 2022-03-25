Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa state senate candidates battle over residency of former White House staffer

Photos of Anthony LaBaruna, left, and Lynn Evans, right.
Photos of Anthony LaBaruna, left, and Lynn Evans, right.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the Iowa Senate’s 3rd District, near Aurelia and Storm Lake, a fight is brewing over one candidate’s eligibility.

Lynn Evans, a longtime school superintendent, has filed an official complaint with the secretary of state’s office. Evans says Anthony LaBruna, a former White House employee, doesn’t actually live in northwest Iowa. Both LaBruna and Evans are running as Republicans.

LaBruna says he has been an Iowa resident since 2016 when he attended Iowa State University.

LaBruna admits he does have a second home in Florida where he recently worked, though Evans says he doesn’t meet the requirements of becoming an Iowa resident one year before a state senate election.

We asked both of them for their take on the objection.

“My objection is that Mr. LaBruna has recently moved to Iowa, shortly before he announced his candidacy. And did he meet the requirements of being here by Nov. 8? This is what’s being called into question,” said Evans.

“I’ve met the requirements of over a year, I’ve met the requirements for being in the district. And I think again, this is just a way for my opponents to take the choice away from voters,” said LaBruna.

Next Tuesday an elections board comprised of statewide officeholders will decide whether LaBruna is a legal candidate.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado

Latest News

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board
Collins Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.
Hy-Vee restructuring impacts Eastern Iowa locations
Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy
Pope’s peace prayer for Ukraine recalls Fatima prophecy
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
Newton Iowa is gathering donations for Ukraine
Newton Iowa is gathering donations for Ukraine