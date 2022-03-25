Iowa food trucks brace for higher gas and food prices as they head into operating season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area food trucks are prepping for their operating season, but this year, they anticipate the cost of operation will be more expensive. Prices for just about everything have gone up and food trucks rely not only on food, but on gas.

Moy Yescas owns ‘Moy’s Food From the Streets.’ The food truck is typically open from May until October. The business relies on good weather, good food, and getting from A to B.

”Fortunately we only operate you know half the year in the summer and we try to be local so we don’t do events too far,” Yescas explained.

He serves street tacos with four options for meat.

“We do the al pastor, we do the chicken pollo loco, we do the chorizo and we do also the steak tacos,” Yescas said.

It’s something he expects to costs him more this season, but he says it’s too soon to fully know that impact.

“I think meat is going to be more expensive now you know with all the inflation but once again we have to decide, we have to see what’s going to happen,” he told TV9.

Meanwhile at ‘O’s Grill’ on Centerpoint Road, Owner Otmane Benjilany is preparing to take his famous gyros on the road yet again. That’s how his restaurant first got its start. But with rising costs at the pump, he’s not planning on traveling very far.

”This year the furthest I’m going is Iowa City. We try to stay as local as possible,” Benjilany said.

He anticipates raising his prices as food is costing more, and so are supplies due to shortages.

“To-go boxes usually you can get them for like $13-$14 a piece. Now you’re paying $50 a piece and the list keeps going on and on and on,” Benjilany explained.

Both businesses plan to set up shop at the Cedar Rapids farmers markets this summer, among other events. They know their customers will show support.

“We’ve been blessed. The community is like, I’m talking about Cedar Rapids, they are like understandable and they all want to support locals which is great,” Benjilany said.

And food truck fans don’t have to wait too much longer.

“We have a lot of customers who always come back to us, I think they like us, they like our tacos, they like our food,” said Yescas.

