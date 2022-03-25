Iowa City school begins a discussion about a four-day school week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City School Board is discussing new options for their school calendar. Iowa City Superintendent Matt Degner started a discussion at a meeting earlier this month. Both of the models shown by Degner propose a 4 day school week.

“I think there’s just an opportunity for us to look at our calendar critically and say that we can probably do better than what the traditional calendar is, and but the driver for that has to be our kids,” said Superintendent Degner.

The model would include extended breaks throughout the year, but continuing classwork into the summer. A fighting effort to reduce the “summer slide”. Studies show that kids lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break.

”I think part of this is trying to learn some lessons from COVID. And what happened during that period of time and knowing how do we be the best for our kids in school every day,” said Degner.

The Iowa City Public Library says a 4-day school model would allow them to adjust their summer reading program to better serve the community and students.

“I really actually this will be a very organic time to take on a change like this. And I think it would also give us a reason to dig into again, looking at what is that summer slide? How does it affect our particular community? And what pieces can we bring together from school and library life to really get our students in the position to succeed,” said Elsworth Carman, Iowa City Public Library Director.

A large concern from communities that switch to 4-day models is child care for that additional day, both the school district and library say they would look at options to support families through that challenge.

“We know we play a large childcare role in the community. And so when we look at a different balanced, smarter calendar, we know that that is also an element we’re going to have to consider as we move through this conversation,” said Degner.

“We’re here for everybody. And we’d be excited to take it on,” said Carman.

The district is opening up the conversation about a schedule change early. The proposed changes would not take place till the 2024-25 school year.

