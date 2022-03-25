Show You Care
Iowa City Council passes resolution in support of Ukraine

Marupol Theatre Before & After
Marupol Theatre Before & After
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City City Council have unanimously passed a resolution in support of the people of Ukraine.

The resolution condemns the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, citing its misinformation from propaganda, and its attacks on civilians including a maternity hospital and theater full of hundreds of women and children.

Marupol Theatre Before
Marupol Theatre Before
Marupol Theatre After
Marupol Theatre After

The Council states that “as a nation that values freedom, we must protect embattled democratic governments like Ukraine’s - which are increasingly under attack around the world - from autocratic leaders like Putin. As a people, we should do everything in our power to support Ukraine, including encouraging our government to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainian refugees, send aid, and work with world leaders to censure, condemn and sanction the Russian Federation.”

