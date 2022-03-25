Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members

Dustin Joseph Burns
Dustin Joseph Burns(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with a multitude of abuse charges for inappropriate sexual contact with children.

35-year-old Dustin Burns has been charged with crimes against two alleged victims while he was living in the same household with them.

Burns is charged with:

  • 1 count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
  • 5 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
  • 2 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree
  • 1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child
  • 2 counts of Incest
  • 1 count of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse
  • 1 Count of Assault

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Hy-Vee on Orange Prairie Road near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie
Hy-Vee restructures company departments; impacts 121 corporate positions
Cedar Rapids hospitals update visitor guidelines

Latest News

Linn County Master Gardener Karie Pohl joins us to talk about seed starting.
Master Gardner explains how to begin seed starting
President Joe Biden is in Poland Friday and is expected to see the crisis unfolding there as...
President Biden is in Poland as Ukrainian refugees cross into the country
The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman who died while at the...
Linn County Sheriff's Office identifies inmate who died at correctional center
One person is dead in Iowa County after an accident involving a grain bin.
One dead in grain bin accident in Williamsburg