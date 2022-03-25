Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with a multitude of abuse charges for inappropriate sexual contact with children.

35-year-old Dustin Burns has been charged with crimes against two alleged victims while he was living in the same household with them.

Burns is charged with:

1 count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child

5 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

2 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree

1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child

2 counts of Incest

1 count of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse

1 Count of Assault

