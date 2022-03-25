Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with a multitude of abuse charges for inappropriate sexual contact with children.
35-year-old Dustin Burns has been charged with crimes against two alleged victims while he was living in the same household with them.
Burns is charged with:
- 1 count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child
- 5 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
- 2 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree
- 1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child
- 2 counts of Incest
- 1 count of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse
- 1 Count of Assault
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.