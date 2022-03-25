Caitlin Clark teams up with Coralville food pantry to fight food insecurity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is teaming up with the Coralville Community Food Pantry to help local families that are facing food insecurity.

Clark is urging basketball fans to donate $22 dollars or more to help local families fight hunger. Those who donate $22 or more will be eligible to win a custom jersey signed by Clark.

“I have visited the Coralville Community Food Pantry and saw firsthand how their services impact basic health and wellness needs,” notes Caitlin Clark. “Together we can strengthen our community; please join us in raising funds to help fight against hunger.”

The Food Pantry has seen an increased number of families over the past two years. Experts expect that trend to worsen in the coming months after SNAP allotments for Iowa households will decrease by a minimum of $95 per month.

“So many of our neighbors have faced immense adversity since the beginning of the pandemic,” says John Boller, Executive Director of the Food Pantry. “The coming months will present even greater challenges to those already struggling to secure the food they need. Whether it’s the result of losing vital SNAP benefits or the painful inflation at the grocery store and gas pump, more families than ever before will be turning to food pantries for help. We are grateful that Caitlin Clark, one of the biggest stars in all of college sports, is using her platform to help her neighbors during this time.”

GreenState Credit Union will match all donations to the Food Pantry.

The goal for this partnership is to raise $22,000 by April 22. To make a donation of $22 or more, visit: www.coralvillefoodpantry.org/cc22

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.