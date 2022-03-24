Windy March Days Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wet weather of the week has wound down. Cold weather sticks around behind this system into next week. Highs stay in the 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s for the coming days. A system moves through on Friday bringing a sprinkle/slurry chance, but the bigger impact will be the wind. Looks for West to Northwest winds with gusts topping 40 mph on Friday and 30 mph on Saturday. More sunshine is found in the sky for the coming days despite the cool conditions. Have a great night!

