Upper Iowa University sends support to their fellow Peacocks in the Sweet 16

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - The entire sports world is getting behind the underdog St. Peter’s Peacocks in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

That includes the only other Peacock in NCAA Athletics, the Upper Iowa University Peacocks.

No. 15 seed St. Peter’s, after upset wins over Kentucky and Murray State, will play No. 3 seed Purdue on Friday.

The UIU Peacocks got to the round of 32 of the Divison II NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

