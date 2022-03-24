Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Upper Iowa University sends support to their fellow Peacocks in the Sweet 16

From Jersey City to Fayette, everyone can get behind the Peacocks
From Jersey City to Fayette, everyone can get behind the Peacocks
By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - The entire sports world is getting behind the underdog St. Peter’s Peacocks in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

That includes the only other Peacock in NCAA Athletics, the Upper Iowa University Peacocks.

No. 15 seed St. Peter’s, after upset wins over Kentucky and Murray State, will play No. 3 seed Purdue on Friday.

The UIU Peacocks got to the round of 32 of the Divison II NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
Leo Bushnell
Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers
Darrius Redd
Manchester man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sex trafficking offenses

Latest News

From Jersey City to Fayette, everyone can get behind the Peacocks
Upper Iowa University wishes good luck to the St. Peter's Peacocks
HIGHLIGHTS: Senior boys and girls shine at Eastern Iowa All Star Game
HIGHLIGHTS: Senior boys and girls shine at Eastern Iowa All Star Game
HIGHLIGHTS: Senior boys and girls shine at Eastern Iowa All Star Game
HIGHLIGHTS: Senior boys and girls shine at Eastern Iowa All Star Game
T.J. Otzelberger
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger named a finalist for Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award