Third case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Buena Vista County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed another positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Buena Vista County.

This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in the county.

“This is a difficult time for poultry producers as HPAI continues to impact farms across Iowa and the United States,” said Secretary Naig. “We continue to work with them, USDA, and other industry stakeholders to implement our plans and minimize the spread of the virus. Biosecurity remains the best line of defense to protect the health of our poultry flocks.”

The virus was found in a commercial turkey flock.

Officials say flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and should report sick birds or unusual deaths to state/federal officials.

Signs of HPAI include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling or falling down  
  • Diarrhea

No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected so far in the United States.

