State cancels bird exhibits due to avian influenza

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture has announced an order canceling all live bird exhibitions due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days has passed without confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state of Iowa.

The order also prohibits bird sales and transfers at auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales.

“Protecting animal health and Iowa’s agriculture-based economy remain our top priorities,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “As HPAI continues to impact poultry flocks across the state and nation, it is essential that we take every possible step to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Biosecurity remains our best line of defense.”

As of the release of this article, no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been found in the U.S. Officials are reminding citzitens, that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees will kill bacteria and viruses.

Iowa currently has more than six million birds impacted by HPAI across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks. Iowa also leads the nation in egg production.

