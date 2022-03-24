Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

State cancels bird exhibits due to avian influenza

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture has announced an order canceling all live bird exhibitions due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The Department’s order begins immediately and is effective for a minimum of 30 days, and until 30 days has passed without confirmation of a new infection of HPAI in domestic poultry in the state of Iowa.

The order also prohibits bird sales and transfers at auction markets, swap meets, and exotic sales.

“Protecting animal health and Iowa’s agriculture-based economy remain our top priorities,” said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. “As HPAI continues to impact poultry flocks across the state and nation, it is essential that we take every possible step to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Biosecurity remains our best line of defense.”

As of the release of this article, no human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been found in the U.S. Officials are reminding citzitens, that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees will kill bacteria and viruses.

Iowa currently has more than six million birds impacted by HPAI across five commercial and backyard poultry flocks. Iowa also leads the nation in egg production.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Marion crash
Two injured in Marion crash
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
The Decorah Sales Commission remembered Lawrence "Larry" Whittle on Monday, March 21, 2022...
People who knew murder victim from Decorah remember him

Latest News

Wednesday marked one year since two correctional workers were killed at the Anamosa State...
Community continues to heal on-year after two correctional workers were killed in Anamosa State Prison
Prairie High School students attend ‘Breaking Down Barriers’ conference
Prairie High School students attend ‘Breaking Down Barriers’ conference
Wednesday marked one year since two correctional workers were killed at the Anamosa State...
Wednesday marked one year since two correctional workers were killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary during a botched prison escape.
Prairie High School students attend ‘Breaking Down Barriers’ conference
Prairie High School students attend ‘Breaking Down Barriers’ conference