Proposed bill would cut unemployment benefits in Iowa down to 16 weeks

A bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would make changes to the state's unemployment system.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would make changes to the state’s unemployment system.

Supporters of House File 2355 say it would encourage Iowans to go back to work, but opponents say it would only hurt Iowans.

Currently, people can receive unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks a year. The proposed bill would cut it down to 16 weeks.

If someone is out of a job because their workplace permanently closed, they can receive up to 39 weeks of benefits. But the bill would cut this down to 26 weeks.

The proposal also includes a one-week waiting period before benefits would kick in.

The House voted to cut that portion out. But the Senate amended it back into the bill and sent it back to the House.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

