Prairie Soup Company in downtown Cedar Rapids closing; still open in Newbo Market

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Praire Soup Company has announced that they will be closing their downtown Cedar Rapids location on March 31st.

The company states that “due to reasons both in and out of our control” they will close. The restaurant says that it will continue to operate at NewBo City Market with a limited menu.

