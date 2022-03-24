Prairie High School students attend ‘Breaking Down Barriers’ conference

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four students from Prairie High School spent part of their spring break with their school’s police officer in Nebraska attending the Bellevue Police Department’s Breaking Down Barriers Women’s Conference.

Sisi Christine, Sarah Tokpa, Taylyn Gaines, and Kayla Sykes have a lot of different ideas about what they want to do when they grow up. Christine said she doesn’t know yet, but she’s thinking about law, the medical field, or journalism. Gaines said she wants to be a travel nurse. Tokpa wants to be a lawyer, but she’s also thought about enlisting in the National Guard. Sykes said she wants to work in an OR but, after the conference, she’s considering a career as a detective.

According to the organizers of the conference, women are underrepresented in law enforcement: about 12% of law officers are female. Fewer than 6% of people in law enforcement leadership positions are women.

The students said they were inspired by the speakers’ stories of achievement and overcoming discrimination. They said they also learned about self-care, mental health, and navigating growing up in an area where you are the minority.

