New antiviral COVID pill available to some Eastern Iowans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Americans, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, can qualify for a prescription that can help prevent the spread of COVID. But, as Dr. Mike Brownlee with UIHC points out, it’s a very time sensitive pill.

“It’s intended for those that have mild to moderate illness, not for serious illness and not for hospitalized patients,” he told TV-9. “It’s those that have tested positive, they’re within the first five days of their illness. And then also they have to have high-risk factors for progressing to serious COVID-19.”

Physicians who prescribe the medication go by the CDC guidelines for those who are high risk. This includes immune-compromised, people with cancer, a certain age, and obesity. It also includes people who are unvaccinated as a stand-alone qualification.

But, as with all other preventative measures, it works best when used as an added step towards preventing COVID.

“In conjunction with the vaccines, with boosters, with treatments for COVID-19, we’re trying to address it from lots of different angles,” said Dr. Brownlee.

There are two versions of this pill: paxlovid, which is for patients 12 and over, and lagevrio which is for those 18 and over. Some pharmacies can get it within a day.

Dr. Brownlee’s recommendation is to get tested early, even if you have minor symptoms and especially if you have high risk factors.

