Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More than half of US states saw more deaths than births in 2021

Baby feet.
Baby feet.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Half of the states in the U.S. saw more deaths than births in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Researchers say the “natural decrease” – more people dying than babies born in a particular population – came from, in part, an aging population and an increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northeast region was hit the hardest by natural decrease, having more deaths than births in seven of the nine states.

Other findings from the census showed deaths in the U.S. rose 19% from 2019 to 2020 – the biggest yearly increase reported in over a century.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the 2020-2021 period was unique because it was the first time the COVID-19 pandemic affected both births and deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
Leo Bushnell
Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers
Darrius Redd
Manchester man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sex trafficking offenses

Latest News

Hy-Vee on Orange Prairie Road near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie
Hy-Vee restructures company departments; impacts 121 corporate positions
Spiritual advisers are allowed to touch inmates being put to death, the Supreme Court ruled.
Supreme Court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
This is the third confirmed case of HPAI in the county.
Third case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Buena Vista County
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia