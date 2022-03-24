Linn County Public Health produces COVID-19 after-action report

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health is producing a COVID-19 report to summarize local pandemic response and to document key takeaways from the experience.

The report covers a 16-month period between the early cases of COVID in the US, to when vaccines became more readily available.

“While we recognize the pandemic is not over, it’s important to review actions that were taken at the beginning of the event, before they are forgotten or the people involved change,” said Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, director of Linn County Public Health.

The report includes a comprehensive review of documents, action plans, status updates, public information materials, websites, state resources, and other content.

You can read the report here:

