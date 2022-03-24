Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the death of an inmate in the Linn County Correctional Center early Thursday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the female inmate had been in custody since around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday. She had been checked on by jail staff at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The correctional officer had reportedly gone to perform routine cell checks when the inmate was found lying on the floor, pulseless and breathless, just after 2 a.m.

Staff began CPR and connected her to an AED. Paramedics also provided medical support.

The inmate was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they have found no apparent cause for the inmate’s medical emergency. The inmate’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The name of the inmate has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.