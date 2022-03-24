Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead

(WAFF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the death of an inmate in the Linn County Correctional Center early Thursday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the female inmate had been in custody since around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday. She had been checked on by jail staff at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The correctional officer had reportedly gone to perform routine cell checks when the inmate was found lying on the floor, pulseless and breathless, just after 2 a.m.

Staff began CPR and connected her to an AED. Paramedics also provided medical support.

The inmate was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they have found no apparent cause for the inmate’s medical emergency. The inmate’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The name of the inmate has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
Leo Bushnell
Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers
Scooters to return to Cedar Rapids for those 18 and up
Scooters to return to Cedar Rapids, but only for those 18 and up
Classes are set to resume Wednesday for the first time since a deadly drive-by shooting outside...
Des Moines high school shooting victim returns home as classes resume

Latest News

A new poll shows few Americans are very confident that President Biden can handle a crisis, and...
Americans want Biden to be tougher on Russia: AP-NORC poll
There's a fun mystery at an Iowa elementary school.
Mysterious rubber ducks appearing daily at Mark Twain Elementary
There's a fun mystery at an Iowa elementary school.
Mysterious rubber ducks appear daily at Iowa elementary school
A bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would make changes to the state's unemployment system.
Proposed bill would cut unemployment benefits in Iowa down to 16 weeks