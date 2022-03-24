Show You Care
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case

OBGYN Shortage
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury’s verdict for an Iowa family, the Kromphardt’s, is the largest in state history when it comes to medical malpractice cases.

$97.4 million with the largest portion for future medical costs for the child who is at the center of the lawsuit. That child has brain damage and the lawsuit says will need round-the-clock care for the rest of his life.

“He has terrible brain damage. And he’ll require 24-hour daycare for the rest of his life,” said Geoffery Fieger, The Kromphardt’s attorney.

The lawsuit says there were ample signs a cesarean section was necessary, but Dr. Jill Goodman continued with vaginal birth, where the baby didn’t get enough oxygen to his brain and suffered a skull fracture.

“She grabbed what is called forceps and tried to pull the baby out of the womb with forceps, fractured his skull, like an eggshell. And then when she couldn’t get the baby out with forceps, she used a Vacuum Extractor, which you’re never supposed to do after failed forceps,” said Fieger.

The verdict will be split evenly between the doctor’s office and Mercy Iowa City: $42 million for future medical or care expenses, $11.6 million for loss of future earnings, and $20 million each for pain and suffering and loss of function of the mind and or body.

Mercy Iowa City released a statement saying:

“Mercy Iowa City is disappointed in the verdict. While we respect the legal process, we disagree with the jury’s conclusion and will consider all available options. Our primary focus remains on providing high-quality care to our patients and families,”.

Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates of Iowa City and Coralville legal team also released a statement saying:

“While we have great respect for the legal process, we are disappointed in the jury’s finding. We are reviewing our legal options moving forward.”

