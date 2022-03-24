Johnson County to increase recommended minimum wage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the county’s recommended minimum wage to $11.56 per hour. That’s an increase of 81 cents.

The change is expected to go into effect on July 1.

The Board of Supervisors said it used Consumer Price Index data to set the new recommendation.

“Though the wage increase is symbolic in nature and unenforceable under State law, the Supervisors approved the increase to remain in line with the Board’s vote in September 2015 to begin phased increases,” The board said in a news release.

Iowa’s minimum wage is currently $7.25, which was set in 2008. In 2017, then Governor Terry Branstad signed legislation eliminating the ability for jurisdictions in the state to set a minimum wage over that of the state’s.

