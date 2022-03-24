Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Johnson County to increase recommended minimum wage

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the county’s recommended minimum wage to $11.56 per hour. That’s an increase of 81 cents.

The change is expected to go into effect on July 1.

The Board of Supervisors said it used Consumer Price Index data to set the new recommendation.

“Though the wage increase is symbolic in nature and unenforceable under State law, the Supervisors approved the increase to remain in line with the Board’s vote in September 2015 to begin phased increases,” The board said in a news release.

Iowa’s minimum wage is currently $7.25, which was set in 2008. In 2017, then Governor Terry Branstad signed legislation eliminating the ability for jurisdictions in the state to set a minimum wage over that of the state’s.

For more information on Johnson County’s minimum wage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
Leo Bushnell
Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers
Classes are set to resume Wednesday for the first time since a deadly drive-by shooting outside...
Des Moines high school shooting victim returns home as classes resume

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher’s death now delayed
Cedar Rapids hospitals update visitor guidelines
A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died while in the Linn County...
Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead
Neither of the teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield will appear in court...
Hearings for both Fairfield teens charged in teacher's death now delayed