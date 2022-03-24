Show You Care
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger named a finalist for Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been named a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award, presented to the nation’s top Division I head coach, named after the legendary Mount Saint Mary’s head coach.

In Otzelberger’s first season as head coach of the Cyclones, he helped improve the team from 2-22 to 22-12. The plus-20 win improvement is the second-best in college basketball history.

Iowa State is the first team in men’s college basketball to reach the Sweet 16 after only two wins the previous year.

Other coaches nominated for the Phelan National Coach of the Year Award include North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Baylor’s Scott Drew.

No. 11 seed Iowa State faces No. 10 seed Miami on Friday. The game is set for 8:45 p.m. on TBS.

