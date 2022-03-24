Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa neighborhood nurse saves 18-month-old that nearly drowned at pond

Eddie, an 18 month old boy, nearly drowned in an eastern Iowa pond.
Eddie, an 18 month old boy, nearly drowned in an eastern Iowa pond.(KWQC via CNN)
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A LeClaire boy is recovering after some quick action by a neighbor.

Last Wednesday, 18-month-old Eddie nearly drowned in a neighborhood pond and was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment.

“I had a split second to panic,” Eddie’s neighbor, Katie Bailey said. “When I kind of got into the whole nurse mode.”

According to Bailey, it all started last Wednesday when baby Eddie was out playing with his siblings in front of his house. In a split second, Eddie ended up in a retention pond and his mom found him face down in the water. That’s when she rushed the baby down the driveway to Bailey’s house, who happens to be a nurse.

“She laid him on the floor right in her entryway and just yelling ‘Katie, Katie, Katie!’ Bailey said. “My mom came and took ... my infant son away from me. And I just went into action and kind of got my nurse mode on.”

Throughout her years as a nurse, Bailey has performed CPR countless times, however never on a toddler Eddie’s age. She said something like this is any parent’s worst nightmare.

“In this situation, I had to put my mom mind behind me,” Bailey said. “I had to think of nursing critical care, you know what to do in the situation to help this ... little boy, and make sure that he survived.”

Normally, Bailey has other doctors and nurses with supplies to help in stabilizing a patient. Instead, on Wednesday she was surrounded by family, as she was on maternity leave.

“This was different because I did have a bunch of people here, I had family here just because of being a new mom again. And so they were all here, but they had never done CPR before.”

About a week later, Eddie is recovering just fine almost as if nothing happened. While the neighborhood is still a little shocked, Bailey said she’s glad Eddie and her own kids live in such a tight-knit community.

“He’s doing great. He seems like he’s back to normal,” Bailey said. “He’s spunky, he is full of life. He, he runs around, he’s got this big, beautiful smile.”

Through her job, Bailey is certified for lif-saving measures for all ages. She urges everyone — including her husband and two older children — to get their CPR certifications.

“It’s important for anyone to know, even the basics because it could save a life,” Bailey said. “You never know when ... you’re going to need to use it.”

The Quad Cities Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Scott County Health Department are among a few organizations that offer resources for CPR training. Click the links to find out more information about those services.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
The Linn County Correctional Center said Marlorie Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids, was found without...
Linn County Correctional Center identifies inmate that died Thursday
Linn County Correctional Center inmate pronounced dead
A Cedar Rapids family is planning a trip to Florida to get the most out of the time they have...
Family looks to community to help fund a trip to Florida with teen daughter given months to live
Hy-Vee on Orange Prairie Road near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie
Hy-Vee restructures company departments; impacts 121 corporate positions

Latest News

White House Correspondent Jon Decker
Whitehouse Correspondent Jon Decker breaks down latest on EU task force designed to reduce Russian oil dependency
The Iowa City Community School District is considering a four-day school week all year round.
Iowa City school begins a discussion about a four-day school week
The IRS estimates 14,843 Iowans need to file their 2018 federal income tax return
IRS has $1.5 billion in refunds for those who have not filed a 2018 federal income tax return; April deadline approaches
Dustin Joseph Burns
Cedar Rapids man facing 13 sex abuse charges for incidents with underage family members
Linn County Master Gardener Karie Pohl joins us to talk about seed starting.
Master Gardner explains how to begin seed starting