Hy-Vee restructures company departments; impacts 121 corporate positions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced a restructuring of several company departments, which has impacted positions at Hy-Vee’s corporate office.

In a press release, Hy-Vee announced that 121 corporate positions were impacted out of 1,534 potential positions. They say 102 employees were offered other positions while the remaining 19 were not.

Hy-Vee states that despite the change they promise to “remain focused on our stores and providing the best value and quality to our customers.”

