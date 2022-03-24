Show You Care
Hy-Vee restructures company departments; impacts 121 corporate positions

Hy-Vee on Orange Prairie Road near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie
Hy-Vee on Orange Prairie Road near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced a restructuring of several company departments, which has impacted positions at Hy-Vee’s corporate office.

In a press release, Hy-Vee announced that 121 corporate positions were impacted out of 1,534 potential positions. They say 102 employees were offered other positions while the remaining 19 were not.

Hy-Vee states that despite the change they promise to “remain focused on our stores and providing the best value and quality to our customers.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

