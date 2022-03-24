HIGHLIGHTS: Senior boys and girls shine at Eastern Iowa All Star Game
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa High Schoolers ended their season with a North vs South All Star game at Kirkwood Community College.
On the girls side, the North team won 94-72. Team North swept the series after an overtime 130-123 win in the nightcap.
Central City’s Sara Reid and Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel were named co-MVPs in the girls game.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Cameron Fens and Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Andrea Williams were named co-MVPs for the boys.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.