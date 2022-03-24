HIGHLIGHTS: Senior boys and girls shine at Eastern Iowa All Star Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa High Schoolers ended their season with a North vs South All Star game at Kirkwood Community College.

On the girls side, the North team won 94-72. Team North swept the series after an overtime 130-123 win in the nightcap.

Central City’s Sara Reid and Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel were named co-MVPs in the girls game.

Dubuque Hempstead’s Cameron Fens and Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Andrea Williams were named co-MVPs for the boys.

