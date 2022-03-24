Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.(Denver Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday.

The fire broke out on the fourth level at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2 p.m. and spread to the third level, where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, which seats 76,125 people.

Stadium officials said in a statement on Twitter that the fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. At least 100 people were attending an event on the second level, but the stadium was otherwise empty.

About 75 firefighters were on scene at the height of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Footage from a news helicopter showed several firefighters using water hoses to extinguish the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the stadium near downtown Denver. The Denver Fire Department tweeted several photos showing large flames spreading through the seating area.

Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department, said it appears the fire originated in the suite but was partially suppressed by a sprinkler system. It then spread to the seats, which are made of plastic.

“This type of plastic that the seats are composed of burns with not only significant ferocity, very large flames, but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke,” he said.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, which burned at least 1,000 square feet (93 square meters).

A welder’s torch was blamed for starting a similar fire that burned plastic seats in the west stands of the old Mile High Stadium in January 2002.

“Our firefighters have an experience with this type of fire fight. ... Any time that you have a fire on an upper level, you’re going to have to move a great deal of equipment to that environment. So our firefighters brought a number of heavy pieces of hose and equipment, saws and the like, to be able to help them extinguish this fire,” Pixley said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
Leo Bushnell
Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers
Darrius Redd
Manchester man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sex trafficking offenses

Latest News

Covenant Family Solutions held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new clinic in Dubuque on...
New mental health clinic in Dubuque aims to address need for more mental health services
Covenant Family Solutions held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new clinic in Dubuque on...
New mental health clinic in Dubuque
The Indiana health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through...
Linn County Public Health produces COVID-19 after-action report
New antiviral pill helps prevent serious cases of COVID-19, available to Eastern Iowans who...
New antiviral COVID pill available to some Eastern Iowans