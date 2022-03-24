Show You Care
Community continues to heal on-year after two correctional workers were killed in Anamosa State Prison

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday marked one year since two correctional workers were killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary during a botched prison escape.

50-year-old Lorena Schulte worked as a nurse in the prison; 46-year-old Robert McFarland worked as a correctional officer. A memorial for the two was constructed in front of the prison.

“It’s just allowing people to express themselves and do what’s going to make them comfortable in a time like this,” said Julia Bean, the Director of Faith Formation at the St. Patrick’s Church.

The church sits only a few blocks from where the attack happened. She said a lot of the correctional workers practiced their faith inside the churches’ pews but also were grieving for the two correctional workers.

“It’s really just allowing people to express themselves and doing so in a way that makes them feel comfortable,” she said.

She said healing from a tragedy like this would look different for everybody but said it was time for people to come together.

“There are no expectations other than to be present for each other as we go through life in general, not just during the darkest times,” she said.

