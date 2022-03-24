Show You Care
Chilly weather continues, a few snow showers possible this morning

Plan on a few snow showers to move through today. Little or no accumulation is expected.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be another chilly one and a few snow showers may still occur this morning. Little or no accumulation is anticipated at this time and whatever does try to accumulate will generally be on grassy or elevated surfaces. Look for highs only around 40. Tomorrow, a strong cold front is still on track to blow through in the morning, leading to gusty winds of 40+ mph through the day. This gusty wind will likely linger into Saturday, keeping highs this weekend well down into the 40s. Next week, the weather looks active once again and generally on the chilly side. The track of that slow-moving system will be key to determining how much additional rainfall we pick up as well as just how warm (or cool) we are. Have a good day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

