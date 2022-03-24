Cedar Rapids hospitals update visitor guidelines
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids announced updated visitor guidelines on Thursday.
Starting on March 28, patients at the hospitals can have four visitors at a time, up from two. The hospitals said visitors must be in good health and must screen in and wear a mask.
The hospitals released the following exceptions:
At UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital:
- Emergency Room (ER), Behavioral Health and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic patients are limited to two visitors.
- No visitors under the age of 18 in Behavioral Health
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients may have two visitors at the bedside at a time. Two other visitors may be in the lounge area
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent, plus one significant other
- Birth Care visitors must be consistent throughout stay. Siblings of any age may visit Birth Care patients
- Patients at end-of-life may have visitors assessed on a case-by-case basis
- No visitors under the age of 12 (unless extraordinary circumstances and siblings in Birth Care)
At Mercy Medical Center:
- Emergency Room (ER) and Behavioral Health are limited to two visitors
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) allows two visitors at the bedside. Two others may be in the family waiting area
- Hallmar visitors should check with Hallmar staff for visiting guidelines
- Patients with certain types of infections may have different visitor guidelines, including number of visitors allowed and type of protective equipment required
- Patients at end-of-life may have visitors assessed on a case-by-case basis
- Visitors must be age 12 or older (18 or older on the Behavioral Health Unit), exceptions for extraordinary circumstances and siblings in the Birthplace/NICU
Visiting hours at St. Luke’s are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
At Mercy, visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information on visitor policies, visit unitypoint.org and mercycare.org.
