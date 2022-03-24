Show You Care
Cedar Rapids hospitals update visitor guidelines

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids announced updated visitor guidelines on Thursday.

Starting on March 28, patients at the hospitals can have four visitors at a time, up from two. The hospitals said visitors must be in good health and must screen in and wear a mask.

The hospitals released the following exceptions:

At UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital:

  • Emergency Room (ER), Behavioral Health and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic patients are limited to two visitors.
  • No visitors under the age of 18 in Behavioral Health
  • Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients may have two visitors at the bedside at a time. Two other visitors may be in the lounge area
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent, plus one significant other
  • Birth Care visitors must be consistent throughout stay. Siblings of any age may visit Birth Care patients
  • Patients at end-of-life may have visitors assessed on a case-by-case basis
  • No visitors under the age of 12 (unless extraordinary circumstances and siblings in Birth Care)

At Mercy Medical Center:

  • Emergency Room (ER) and Behavioral Health are limited to two visitors
  • Intensive Care Unit (ICU) allows two visitors at the bedside. Two others may be in the family waiting area
  • Hallmar visitors should check with Hallmar staff for visiting guidelines
  • Patients with certain types of infections may have different visitor guidelines, including number of visitors allowed and type of protective equipment required
  • Patients at end-of-life may have visitors assessed on a case-by-case basis
  • Visitors must be age 12 or older (18 or older on the Behavioral Health Unit), exceptions for extraordinary circumstances and siblings in the Birthplace/NICU

Visiting hours at St. Luke’s are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

At Mercy, visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information on visitor policies, visit unitypoint.org and mercycare.org.

