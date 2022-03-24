Cedar Rapids hospitals update visitor guidelines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids announced updated visitor guidelines on Thursday.

Starting on March 28, patients at the hospitals can have four visitors at a time, up from two. The hospitals said visitors must be in good health and must screen in and wear a mask.

The hospitals released the following exceptions:

At UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital:

Emergency Room (ER), Behavioral Health and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic patients are limited to two visitors.

No visitors under the age of 18 in Behavioral Health

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients may have two visitors at the bedside at a time. Two other visitors may be in the lounge area

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent, plus one significant other

Birth Care visitors must be consistent throughout stay. Siblings of any age may visit Birth Care patients

Patients at end-of-life may have visitors assessed on a case-by-case basis

No visitors under the age of 12 (unless extraordinary circumstances and siblings in Birth Care)

At Mercy Medical Center:

Emergency Room (ER) and Behavioral Health are limited to two visitors

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) allows two visitors at the bedside. Two others may be in the family waiting area

Hallmar visitors should check with Hallmar staff for visiting guidelines

Patients with certain types of infections may have different visitor guidelines, including number of visitors allowed and type of protective equipment required

Patients at end-of-life may have visitors assessed on a case-by-case basis

Visitors must be age 12 or older (18 or older on the Behavioral Health Unit), exceptions for extraordinary circumstances and siblings in the Birthplace/NICU

Visiting hours at St. Luke’s are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

At Mercy, visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information on visitor policies, visit unitypoint.org and mercycare.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.