Anamosa Schools name next district superintendent

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa Community School District Board of Education has named Darren Hanna as the next superintendent for the district.

Hanna is the current superintendent of the Emmetsburg Community School District in northwestern Iowa. Hanna was previously the director of elementary education for the Waterloo Community School District and the director of instruction and technology for the Mt. Pleasant Community School District. He holds a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Iowa and a bachelor’s in physical education from the University of Northern Iowa.

Hanna will officially begin as superintendent for the Anamosa Community School District on July 1st, 2022.

