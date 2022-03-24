Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBGYN Shortage
Jury reaches $97.4 million verdict in Iowa City medical malpractice case
She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
Leo Bushnell
Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers
Darrius Redd
Manchester man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sex trafficking offenses

Latest News

J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1
A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck...
Sen. Grassley’s bipartisan bill to address meth abuse signed into law
Including the family a Swisher couple is trying to adopt.
Ukrainian orphans to be adopted by Swisher couple evacuated to safety
Krause withdraws from Iowa Senate race
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds expected to announce run for second term