Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

“When you talk about line cross you have to get into death threats. That’s no secret.” College athletes share the abuse they receive online

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - College athletes are making sure the abuse they get online isn’t hidden.

“When you talk about line crossing you have to get into death threats,” said Iowa senior Connor McCaffery. “That’s no secret.”

Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon showed some of the derogatory direct messages he has received.

“Kill yourself” was a phrase repeated throughout many of the messages.

“Any time someone wants myself to personally die that’s definitely up there for the worst,” Bohannon said. “What we’re going through, it’s not one person it’s the whole college athlete base.”

Mental health in sports is in the national spotlight. Ohio State offensive lineman harry Miller medically retired from football after battling suicidal thoughts. He told NBC’s Today he was overwhelmed.

“You play a game, it’s a hard game perhaps you made a lot of mistakes people will send you messages saying ‘transfer you suck,’ some people get death threats,” Miller said on Today. “I’m trying to text my mom that’s the first thing I see.”

It is just a slice of the what student athletes say they have to go through on and off the playing field. They said there’s no solution to stop it, only to deal with it.

“That sucks but it’s kind of the name of the game,” said McCaffery. “Teaching the younger guys how to cope with it, because I don’t think it’s going anywhere, with the social media age that we’re in already.”

Levi Thompson runs the Facebook fan page Hawkeye Heaven.

“Is there a solution?” Thompson said. “I don’t know if I can answer that.”

Thompson said he tries to make sure fan discussion - both about players and with each other - doesn’t go over the line by removing comments when necessary. But he said it’s almost impossible to completely protect athletes.

“That is the reality, they’re in the national spotlight they’re on national television,” Thompson said. “You have to prepare yourself because if things go well they’re probably gonna get worse.”

Although it may seem bleak, student athletes like Bohannon say they’re not leaving social media.

“99 percent of fans are great,” Bohannon said. “People that look up to you, the little kids that are posting photos of you after the game and shaking your hand, giving us hugs after the game saying good job. That’s the balance that you need to find”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Marion crash
Two injured in Marion crash
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
The Decorah Sales Commission remembered Lawrence "Larry" Whittle on Monday, March 21, 2022...
People who knew murder victim from Decorah remember him

Latest News

T.J. Otzelberger
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger named a finalist for Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award
“Any time someone wants myself to personally die that’s definitely up there for the worst,”...
“When you talk about line cross you have to get into death threats. That’s no secret.” College athle
Wayne Murdock of Cedar Rapids, who will turn 90 in April, has built himself the ultimate man...
Wayne’s World: Iowa superfan Wayne Murdock builds himself a man cave for the ages
Wayne’s World: Iowa superfan Wayne Murdock builds himself a man cave for the ages
Wayne Murdock of Cedar Rapids, who will turn 90 in April, has built himself the ultimate man cave.