Wayne’s World: Iowa superfan Wayne Murdock builds himself a man cave for the ages

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wayne Murdock of Cedar Rapids, who will turn 90 in April, has built himself the ultimate man cave.

“I was always interested in sports so I thought I would fix my basement up to where I enjoyed it,” Wayne said. “At the time there was a show on T.V. called Wayne’s World. I never saw the show but that’s how it ended up on my wall.”

Wayne is priceless, and so is his basement. Every inch is covered in Hawkeye, Cubs and Packers memorabilia. Some of it goes back to the time he used to go to Iowa games in high school.

“It cost five dollars to get in and we got into the end zone for a dollar,” Wayne said. “Them were the good ole days.”

Now Wayne watches all the games in his man cave.

“My wife doesn’t enjoy the sporting events so any time there’s a sporting event on I come down here,” he said. “I’ve been know to have a toddy or two. It’s just a good relaxation.”

Wayne has autographs from all the famous Iowa coaches and players. He has a legendary story about the time he met Cubs owner Tom Ricketts at Wrigley Field.

“I told him I was 83 years old them. I don’t know how many of these next years I’ve got left. I said ‘when are you going to do something with this ball club?’”

That was in 2015. The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years the next year.

Wayne cherishes all of his autographs and photos, especially the hometown Cedar Rapids athletes.

“I have some pictures of Zach Johnson and Kurt Warner. I have pictures of them with my granddaughter,” Wayne said. “Anybody that came from Cedar Rapids and gets the recognition that they do, I am just about as proud of them as I am one of my own.”

