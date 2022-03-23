Show You Care
Union: Davenport defense supplier worker strike ends

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Union leaders for workers at a Davenport defense contractor supplier say a labor strike that began last month has ended.

A representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 6 tells the Quad-City Times that more than 400 union members employed at the Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport will return to work after a contract agreement was reached Tuesday.

DeLane Adams said in a statement that the new contract included improved wages and other items, but the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The strike began February 18th after 98% of union members voted to reject a tentative agreement that included what union officials said were sub-standard wages and cuts to health care and retirement benefits.

