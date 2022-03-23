Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rain/Snow Showers

By Joe Winters
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air arrives. As are of low pressure continues its slow eastward movement northerly wind has moved in. This drops our temperatures into the 40s through the weekend. Look for some scattered rain showers to change to snow showers overnight and early on Thursday. No snowfall accumulation is expected. As early as Friday the sky brightens with sunshine despite cooler conditions. Have a good night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Marion crash
Two injured in Marion crash
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
The Decorah Sales Commission remembered Lawrence "Larry" Whittle on Monday, March 21, 2022...
People who knew murder victim from Decorah remember him

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Afternoon, March 23
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, March 23
kcrg wx
Areas of light rain and drizzle continue today