Rain/Snow Showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air arrives. As are of low pressure continues its slow eastward movement northerly wind has moved in. This drops our temperatures into the 40s through the weekend. Look for some scattered rain showers to change to snow showers overnight and early on Thursday. No snowfall accumulation is expected. As early as Friday the sky brightens with sunshine despite cooler conditions. Have a good night.

