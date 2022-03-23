Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack, and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found on Nov. 3rd, 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County

Latest News

Scooters to return to Cedar Rapids for those 18 and up
Scooters to return to Cedar Rapids, but only for those 18 and up
The Catherine McAuley Center has been working to house, educate, and find work for 250 refugees...
The Catherine McAuley Center has been working to house, educate, and find work for 250 refugees from Afghanistan who fled their homes last year when the Taliban took over the government.
Fairfield teens used baseball bat to murder teacher
Police: Fairfield students used baseball bat to murder teacher
Scooters to return to Cedar Rapids for those 18 and up
Scooters to return to Cedar Rapids for those 18 and up