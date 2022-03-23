More people growing their own gardens this spring as grocery prices rise

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Those who work in the gardening industry say more people are opting to grow their own food as grocery prices rise. The trend started during the pandemic but one garden center told us this season is expected to be even busier.

The cost of fruits and vegetables are up 7.6% from a year ago. That’s the largest increase since 2008. The cost of citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are up 16% from a year ago. Lettuce is up nearly 8%. Fruits like berries are up 10%.

Beula Dvorak of Mount Vernon has been a Linn County Master Gardener for eight years now. She’s noticed more and more people sharing in her passion.

”We have a younger population that have joined and go through the classes of becoming a master gardener,” Dvorak explained.

“Inflation is going to increase the interest and probably demand on, for gardening,” she added.

It’s something Pierson’s Flower Shop and Greenhouses in northwest Cedar Rapids is already noticing, and it’s not even April.

”We sell raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and we’ve doubled our order of those plants for this spring. People really are demanding those,” said Owner Al Pierson.

He has some cold crops started to assist people wanting to grow their own vegetables this season.

“Things like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kohlrabi, we have those already started,” Pierson said.

And he’s helping first timers who may come in with questions. It’s something Linn County Master Gardeners are happy to do as well.

“I think everyone anticipates that as the season progresses a little bit and the weather does warm up that we will see definitely an increase in phone calls for assistance,” Dvorak told us.

There are are costs involved with starting a garden because you may need tools and supplies, but Dvorak says the benefits far outweigh the costs in terms of what you get from it. She did add, you should consider the cost of your time because you will need to care for you garden.

If you have gardening questions you can reach Linn County Master Gardeners with questions at (319) 447-0647.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach also has a number of resources available online here.

