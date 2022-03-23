Manchester man sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sex trafficking offenses

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, 33-year-old Darrius Redd was sentenced to prison for sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud, and coercion.

Court documents state that Redd used deceptive and coercive tactics as well as physical force to compel a victim to engage in sex acts in exchange for money. Redd kept all of the proceeds and trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive, and surrounding areas in March 2020. Redd also gave the victim a controlled substance and posted advertisements for paid sex acts with the victim and other women on an escort website.

Witnesses testified at the trial that Redd targeted vulnerable and broken women whom he could traffic and that he had boasted about doing it for years. Redd reportedly recruited multiple women for the purposes of sex trafficking, supplied them with drugs, made video recordings of the women engaged in sex acts to use as blackmail, lied to them about his intentions, and told the women they owed him money.

Redd also reportedly raped two women and physically restrained the women he abducted against their will.

The Judge noted that Redd failed to express any remote for his actions and lied while testifying at the trial.

Redd was sentenced to 45 years in prison for sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud, and coercion. He was also sentenced to 5 years for facilitation of prostitution, and 40 years for distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring, be it a minor engaging in paid sex acts, or anyone being coerced into prostitution or labor, is urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

