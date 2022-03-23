Johnson County not sounding outdoor weather sirens Wednesday for statewide tornado drill

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials said the county will not be sounding the outdoor weather sirens as part of the statewide tornado drill Wednesday.

In a statement, officials said the decision was made to avoid confusing the public due to Wednesday’s weather conditions.

Instead, the county may sound its sirens for the drill on Thursday at 10 a.m. if weather conditions are better. If not, the county will sound them on the first Wednesday of April as part of its standard monthly test.

NOAA radios will still sound at 10 a.m. because the county does not control those.

