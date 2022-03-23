Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Johnson County not sounding outdoor weather sirens Wednesday for statewide tornado drill

Tornado siren
Tornado siren(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials said the county will not be sounding the outdoor weather sirens as part of the statewide tornado drill Wednesday.

In a statement, officials said the decision was made to avoid confusing the public due to Wednesday’s weather conditions.

Instead, the county may sound its sirens for the drill on Thursday at 10 a.m. if weather conditions are better. If not, the county will sound them on the first Wednesday of April as part of its standard monthly test.

NOAA radios will still sound at 10 a.m. because the county does not control those.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Two injured in Marion crash
Two injured in Marion crash
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
The Decorah Sales Commission remembered Lawrence "Larry" Whittle on Monday, March 21, 2022...
People who knew murder victim from Decorah remember him
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts

Latest News

Classes are set to resume Wednesday for the first time since a deadly drive-by shooting outside...
Des Moines high school shooting victim returns home as classes resume
Classes are set to resume Wednesday for the first time since a deadly drive-by shooting outside...
Des Moines shooting victim recovering as school resumes classes
Wednesday marks one year since a deadly attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
One year anniversary of deadly Anamosa prison attack
A pair of artists in Dubuque are raising money for children affected by the war in Ukraine.
Dubuque artists raise money for kids displaced by war