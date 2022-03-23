Show You Care
Hearing for Fairfield teen delayed in teacher death case

Willard Miller
Willard Miller(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of one of the teenagers charged with killing a southeast Iowa teacher has been placed on hold after his attorney sought a review by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, who was found dead Nov. 3 at a Fairfield park.

Miller’s attorney wants a hearing on suppression of evidence she claims was obtained in violation of Miller’s constitutional rights before other hearings and has asked the high court to rule on her request.

A judge on Wednesday postponed Miller’s hearing but Goodale’s hearing is still set for Thursday.

